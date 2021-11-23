Space-based missile-warning system successfully tested by Lockheed Martin and U.S. Space Force

Lisa Daigle Assistant Managing Editor Military Embedded Systems

Lockheed Martin image: Lockheed Martin’s Next Generation Overhead Persistent Infrared Geosynchronous Earth Orbit (NGG) Block 0 early missile warning satellite.

BETHESDA, Md. Lockheed Martin and the U.S. Space Force report that they have conducted the system-level critical design review (CDR) for the Next Generation Overhead Persistent Infrared Geosynchronous Earth Orbit (NGG) Block 0 space program, one more important step toward launching the first NGG satellite in 2025.

According to a report from Lockheed Martin, the recent CDR specifically addressed the integration between the space and ground segments and examined the integration of the Next Generation Interim Operations Ground System with the legacy missile-warning system.

NGG is the Space Force’s new, advanced space-based missile-warning system that integrates improved warning capabilities and intends to offer enhanced resiliency and cyber hardening. NGG is intended to provide early warning for the defensive systems that protect the U.S. and its armed forces from missile threats.

NGG is being built on Lockheed Martin’s LM 2100 Combat Bus, say company officials; this modernized space vehicle carries enhanced power, propulsion, and electronics, as well a flexible design that aims ro reduce the cost of adding updated sensor suites or other mission-augmentation capabilities.