Space communications system from Solstar Space to be evaluated by U.S. Air Force

News

February 16, 2023

Dan Taylor

Technology Editor

SANTA FE, New Mexico. Solstar Space has won a contract from the U.S. Air Force, under which the service will evaluate the company's Slayton Space Communicator for high-speed data communications, the company announced in a statement.

"Solstar Space is developing a flight-proven modular device for spacecraft integration capable of providing satellite operators near real-time command and control through a 24/7 high bandwidth downlink and uplink data relay known as the Slayton Space Communicator," the statement reads.

The Air Force and U.S. Space Force manage more than 100 satellites, but the constellations are limited by the geographic location of ground stations and satellite orbital positions -- the Slayton Space Communicators are designed to be installed on spacecraft to improve situational awareness, the company says.

Specifically, the system is intended to allow high-bandwidth communications for both uplink and downlink in order to reduce the time it takes to download mission data or adjust on-orbit systems, the company says.

