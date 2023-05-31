Space-enabled defense systems to be improved by Lockheed Martin and U.S. Army

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

LITTLETON, Colorado. Lockheed Martin has announced a new Cooperative Research and Development Agreement (CRADA) with the U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command's Aviation and Missile Center (AvMC) to enhance Beyond Line of Sight (BLOS) connectivity via space, according to the company.

Under this agreement, the defense contractor and AvMC will jointly work on the design, development, integration, and testing of space-enabled defense systems. The primary goal is to identify and create operational concepts for connecting ground-based platforms to the space domain using AvMC's Redstone Arsenal, Alabama-based System Integration Lab (SIL), the company says.

In terms of testing, Lockheed Martin and the U.S. Army will explore improving satellite communications (SATCOM) to defense systems, identifying overlapping capabilities, detecting capability gaps, conducting hardware-in-the-loop tests, and assessing connectivity between platforms at different speeds, the statement reads.