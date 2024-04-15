Spacecraft for tactical response missions to be built for U.S. Space Systems Command

Spacecraft for tactical response missions to be built for U.S. Space Systems CommandNews
April 15, 2024
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colorado. Rocket Lab will design and build a spacecraft capable of rendezvous proximity operations for U.S. Space Force Space Systems Command (SSC), the company announced in a statement.
The spacecraft will be part of the VICTUS HAZE mission under the Tactically Responsive Space (TacRS) initiative. The VICTUS HAZE mission involves a spacecraft that Rocket Lab will construct and potentially launch on its Electron rocket from either Mahia, NZ or Wallops, VA. The launch is scheduled for 2025 and will include a rapid commissioning of the spacecraft for on-orbit operations, according to the statement.
The mission aims to enhance the capabilities for tactically responsive space operations, improving the processes and timelines for responding to on-orbit threats, the company says. Rocket Lab's role will include a series of dynamic space operations to test space domain awareness and on-orbit characterization in collaboration with True Anomaly’s Jackal autonomous orbital vehicle, the statement adds.