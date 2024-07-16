Teledyne e2v releases upscreened Arm-based LX2160 processor for high-rel defense and aerospace applications

Press Release

GRENOBLE, France. Teledyne e2v announced that the company has qualified and released an upscreened version of the LX2160 high-reliability processor to operate between -55 °C to +125 °C.

The military-qualified processor implements a 16-core Arm Cortex A72 design providing developers of AI at the edge computing systems, single-board computers (SBCs), and other compute-intensive systems embedded on aerospace and defense equipment unparallelled performance in the smallest form factor and optimized power envelope.

Compared to the previous generation processor LS1046, a quad-core processor in NXP’s 64-bit Arm® Layerscape portfolio which Teledyne e2v has also qualified, the power-efficient LX2160 offers designers of embedded systems a lift of 2.6 more Giga instructions per Watt. With 4x more cores and 6x more DMIPS (201k DMIPS @ 2.2 GHz) computing capability, the LX2160 delivers significant performance benefits for aerospace and defense applications, including 2 DDR4 interfaces, 100 GbE, multiple PCIe Gen3.0 and SATA Gen3.0, to enable faster switching and routing of data. The LX2160 also provides engineers with an easy migration pathway for previously developed software assets on Arm based systems to more compute-intensive designs or system upgrades.