Teledyne e2v announces successful space qualification of 8 GB space DDR4 memory

Press Release

GRENOBLE, France. Teledyne e2v announced the successful space qualification of its 8 GB space DDR4 memory targeting high-reliability space-based applications including communications, Earth observation, scientific, and edge compute satellite roles.

The new fast 8 GB DDR4 memory supports a transfer rate of 2400 MT/s and is single-event latch-up (SEL) immune up to 60 MeV.cm²/mg. Moreover, the device provides 100 krad total ionizing dose (TID); the company has SEU data up to 60 MeV.cm²/mg.

Physically, the 8 GB device is supplied in a package form factor matching the previous 4 GB version (i.e., 15 mm x 20 mm x 1.92 mm) – thus doubling storage density while maintaining pinout compatibility.