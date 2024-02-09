Military Embedded Systems

ADRV9361-Z7035 SDR 2x2 System-On-Module

February 09, 2024

February 09, 2024

ADRV9361-Z7035 SDR 2x2 System-On-Module

Get to market faster with the ADRV9361-Z7035. This product is ideal for your prototype, evaluation, and reference design needs.

The ADRV9361-Z7035 is a Software Defined Radio (SDR) that combines the Analog Devices AD9361 integrated RF Agile Transceiver™ with a programmable SoC in a small system-on-module (SOM) footprint. ADI provides a software board support package that plugs seamlessly into the MATLAB environment. Key features: low-power, high signal bandwidth, 6 GHz RF agility, Programmable SoC, in a small form factor.

