Advanced C4I upgrade to European artillery to be performed by Elbit Systems

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image via Elbit

HAIFA, Israel. An unnamed European nation chose Elbit Systems' Command, Control, Communications, Computers, and Intelligence (C4I) solution to modernize its 155mm howitzer battalions, according to a statement from the company.

This upgrade will integrate the company's C4ISR Artillery Suite, including the Torch-X Fires application and E-LynX Software Defined Radio (SDR) radios, into the artillery units, the company says.

The Torch-X Fires system is a multi-layered system that aims to enhance coordination across military forces, streamline planning and execution, and provide efficient sensor-to-shooter links, the statement reads. This technology, a part of Elbit Systems' C4ISR platform, focuses on facilitating precise and quick responses in various operational scenarios.

In conjunction with the Torch-X Fires, the E-LynX family of SDR radios will provide secure communication channels capable of handling voice, data, and video transmissions simultaneously, the company says.