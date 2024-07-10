Software-defined radio from BAE Systems gets $111 million contract from ROK

Lisa Daigle Assistant Managing Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image courtesy BAE Systems FORT WAYNE, Ind. BAE Systems won several contracts -- totaling $111 million -- to provide the SATURN [Second-generation, Anti-jam, Tactical, Ultra-high Frequency Radio for NATO] waveform to the Republic of Korea (ROK).

The BAE Systems ARC-232A SATURN-capable software-defined radio (SDR) will leverage SATURN’s fast frequency-hopping waveform that aims to deliver advantages to operators who must have timely and accurate communications to inform key decisions in the field.

According to the company's announcement, the SDR is upgradeable, small, and lightweight, thereby making jamming more difficult in the increasingly complex threat environment and in less-than-optimal operating conditions.

Dave Logan, vice president and general manager of C4ISRS at BAE Systems, said of the ROK agreement: “This tailored solution for the Republic of Korea will equip its forces with state-of-the-art, secure, and modern communications for a variety of tactical missions while allowing them to maintain interoperability with the U.S. and coalition partners.”

Under the contract terms, the radios will be produced at the BAE Systems facility in Fort Wayne, Indiana; BAE Systems will provide the ARC-232A to Korean manufacturer LIG Nex1 for final build, testing, and integration into airborne platforms.