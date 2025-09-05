Military Embedded Systems

Software-defined radios fielded by U.S. Army for rotary-wing fleet

News

September 05, 2025

Dan Taylor

Technology Editor

Military Embedded Systems

Image via BAE Systems

FORT WAYNE, Indiana. The U.S. Army began fielding BAE Systems’ AN/ARC-231A Multi-mode Aviation Radio Set (MARS) across select rotary-wing aircraft, the company announced in a statement.

According to BAE Systems, the software-defined radio is designed to deliver secure, multi-band airborne communications with Type 1 crypto modernization. The system enables waveform upgrades tailored to specific mission requirements and supports performance enhancements through software-only updates, the statement reads.

The AN/ARC-231A MARS consists of the RT-1987 radio and associated components such as amplifiers and mounting bases. BAE Systems states it serves as a drop-in replacement for the original ARC-231 radios currently in service, while offering interoperability with U.S. and NATO systems. The system is also available through foreign military sales.

Manufactured in Fort Wayne, Indiana with engineering support in Largo, Florida, the system is intended to support rotary-wing mission readiness by providing secure voice, data, and imagery transmission. The company says more than 100,000 of its radios are already deployed globally.

