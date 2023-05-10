Handheld radio test sets to be supplied to U.S. Marine Corps by Astronics Corp.

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Astronics ATS-3100 RTS Mission-Critical Radio Test SOF WEEK 2023 -- TAMPA, Fla. Astronics showcased two handheld radio test sets that recently won orders from the U.S. military on the exhibit floor of the 2023 SOF Week annual conference here this week.

The company highlighted the ATS-3100 RTS Mission-Critical Radio Test and the CTS-6010 Tactical Radio Test Set at the show, noting that they had received or expected to receive orders for the systems from the Army and Marine Corps.

Last month, Astronics announced in a statement that they had won an indefinite delivery/indefinite quantity (IDIQ) contract for the production of portable radio test equipment to support the U.S. Marine Corps' Handheld Radio Test Sets (HHRTS) program.

The five-year contract is valued at approximately $40 million, with an initial task order expected to be issued to Astronics in the coming months for execution throughout 2023 and 2024, the company says. A company official added that they expected the Army to follow through as well with an order.

Astronics provides portable radio test capabilities for the purposes of ensuring that communication systems operate as designed in remote and forward-deployed positions.