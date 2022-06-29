Raytheon tests Joint All Domain Command and Control Infrastructure at Valient Shield 22 exercise

Dan Taylor Technical Editor Military Embedded Systems

The Raytheon Multi-Program Testbed takes off from Andersen Air Force Base in Guam during Valiant Shield 2022. Source: U.S. Army 55th Signal Company (Combat Camera). ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, Guam. Raytheon conducted a "key test" of its Joint All Domain Command and Control Infrastructure during the Defense Department's Valiant Shield 22 exercise this month in the Western Pacific Ocean, the company said in a statement.

During the test, the company used the technology to collect data on a simulated sea-based threat and then shared targeting solutions with distributed defense systems across the Western Pacific, according to the statement.

Raytheon used the Multi-Program Testbed (RMT), a converted Boeing 727, and a combination of radar and electronic intelligence sensors to create a simulated threat. Then, on-board processors synthesized the data and passed on a targeting solution to tactical platforms.

Raytheon's RMT worked alongside a KC-135 aircraft and four Navy F/A-18 fighters, along with a command and control station on the U.S. mainland, during the test.