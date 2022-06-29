Military Embedded Systems

Raytheon tests Joint All Domain Command and Control Infrastructure at Valient Shield 22 exercise

News

June 29, 2022

Dan Taylor

Technical Editor

Military Embedded Systems

The Raytheon Multi-Program Testbed takes off from Andersen Air Force Base in Guam during Valiant Shield 2022. Source: U.S. Army 55th Signal Company (Combat Camera).

ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, Guam. Raytheon conducted a "key test" of its Joint All Domain Command and Control Infrastructure during the Defense Department's Valiant Shield 22 exercise this month in the Western Pacific Ocean, the company said in a statement.

During the test, the company used the technology to collect data on a simulated sea-based threat and then shared targeting solutions with distributed defense systems across the Western Pacific, according to the statement.

Raytheon used the Multi-Program Testbed (RMT), a converted Boeing 727, and a combination of radar and electronic intelligence sensors to create a simulated threat. Then, on-board processors synthesized the data and passed on a targeting solution to tactical platforms.

Raytheon's RMT worked alongside a KC-135 aircraft and four Navy F/A-18 fighters, along with a command and control station on the U.S. mainland, during the test.

