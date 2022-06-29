Raytheon tests Joint All Domain Command and Control Infrastructure at Valient Shield 22 exercise

Raytheon tests Joint All Domain Command and Control Infrastructure at Valient Shield 22 exerciseNews
June 29, 2022
During the test, the company used the technology to collect data on a simulated sea-based threat and then shared targeting solutions with distributed defense systems across the Western Pacific, according to the statement.
Raytheon used the Multi-Program Testbed (RMT), a converted Boeing 727, and a combination of radar and electronic intelligence sensors to create a simulated threat. Then, on-board processors synthesized the data and passed on a targeting solution to tactical platforms.
Raytheon's RMT worked alongside a KC-135 aircraft and four Navy F/A-18 fighters, along with a command and control station on the U.S. mainland, during the test.
Featured Companies
Raytheon Intelligence & Space
Arlington, Virginia 22209