Military Embedded Systems

AMV XP 8x8 armored vehicle provided to Japan by Patria

News

September 22, 2025

Dan Taylor

Technology Editor

Military Embedded Systems

AMV XP 8x8 armored vehicle provided to Japan by Patria
Image via Patria

HOKKAIDO, Japan. The first Patria AMV XP 8x8 armored vehicle under Japan’s Wheeled Armored Personnel Carrier (WAPC) program has been delivered to the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force (JGSDF), the company announced in a statement.

The vehicle was handed over during a ceremony on September 2, 2025, at Japan Steel Works’ Muroran plant. Patria signed the WAPC contract in August 2023, which included cooperation with Japan Steel Works and a transfer of technology to support local manufacturing, the statement reads.

According to Patria, the AMV XP 8x8 will replace the JGSDF’s aging fleet of Type-96 8x8 vehicles. The vehicle is designed with a modular architecture to support various mission configurations and includes features for protection and mobility across a range of operational environments, the company says.

The AMV family has been adopted by nine nations to date, and Patria states that the vehicle has been deployed in multiple operational contexts. The company adds that technology transfer is a standard part of its production approach, with similar projects already carried out in Poland, Croatia, and South Africa.

Featured Companies

Patria

Kaivokatu 10 A
Helsinki, Finland
Website
Categories
Comms - Vetronics
Avionics
U.S. Air Force photo courtesy of Northrop Grumman
News
YFQ-48A designation assigned to Project Talon semi-autonomous prototype aircraft

December 23, 2025

More Avionics
Unmanned
Image via Kongsberg
News
Kongsberg buys strike and counter-drone missile development company

December 23, 2025

More Unmanned
A.I.
Vicor factorized power architecture illustration: Spacechips
News
AI accelerator card under development for in-orbit applications

December 12, 2025

More A.I.
Cyber
Graphic courtesy Corsha
News
Air Force installation to begin M2M comms across systems, infrastructure

December 02, 2025

More Cyber