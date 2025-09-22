AMV XP 8x8 armored vehicle provided to Japan by Patria

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image via Patria

HOKKAIDO, Japan. The first Patria AMV XP 8x8 armored vehicle under Japan’s Wheeled Armored Personnel Carrier (WAPC) program has been delivered to the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force (JGSDF), the company announced in a statement.

The vehicle was handed over during a ceremony on September 2, 2025, at Japan Steel Works’ Muroran plant. Patria signed the WAPC contract in August 2023, which included cooperation with Japan Steel Works and a transfer of technology to support local manufacturing, the statement reads.

According to Patria, the AMV XP 8x8 will replace the JGSDF’s aging fleet of Type-96 8x8 vehicles. The vehicle is designed with a modular architecture to support various mission configurations and includes features for protection and mobility across a range of operational environments, the company says.

The AMV family has been adopted by nine nations to date, and Patria states that the vehicle has been deployed in multiple operational contexts. The company adds that technology transfer is a standard part of its production approach, with similar projects already carried out in Poland, Croatia, and South Africa.