Armored Multi-Purpose Vehicles for U.S. Army to be built by BAE Systems

News

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image via BAE Systems

YORK, Pennsylvania. BAE Systems won a $184 million contract modification to produce an additional 48 Armored Multi-Purpose Vehicles (AMPV) for the U.S. Army, the company announced in a statement.

The AMPV family of vehicles will replace the Army's legacy M113 vehicles and is designed to improve mobility, survivability, power, and interoperability for Armored Brigade Combat Teams, the company says. BAE Systems is currently producing five variants of the AMPV, including General Purpose, Mortar Carrier, Medical Evacuation, Medical Treatment, and Mission Command vehicles.

Production efforts for the AMPV are underway across BAE Systems' industrial network, including facilities in South Carolina, Alabama, Arizona, Michigan, and Pennsylvania, the statement reads. Additionally, the company is expanding its York facility to increase production capacity to meet U.S. and potential international demand.