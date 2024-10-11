Military Embedded Systems

Armored Multi-Purpose Vehicles for U.S. Army to be built by BAE Systems

News

October 11, 2024

Dan Taylor

Technology Editor

Military Embedded Systems

Armored Multi-Purpose Vehicles for U.S. Army to be built by BAE Systems
Image via BAE Systems

YORK, Pennsylvania. BAE Systems won a $184 million contract modification to produce an additional 48 Armored Multi-Purpose Vehicles (AMPV) for the U.S. Army, the company announced in a statement.

The AMPV family of vehicles will replace the Army's legacy M113 vehicles and is designed to improve mobility, survivability, power, and interoperability for Armored Brigade Combat Teams, the company says. BAE Systems is currently producing five variants of the AMPV, including General Purpose, Mortar Carrier, Medical Evacuation, Medical Treatment, and Mission Command vehicles.

Production efforts for the AMPV are underway across BAE Systems' industrial network, including facilities in South Carolina, Alabama, Arizona, Michigan, and Pennsylvania, the statement reads. Additionally, the company is expanding its York facility to increase production capacity to meet U.S. and potential international demand.

Featured Companies

BAE Systems

1101 Wilson Boulevard
Website
[email protected]
+ 44 (0) 1252 373232
Categories
Comms - Vetronics
Radar/EW - Rugged Computing
Topic Tags
Avionics
Stock image
News
U.S. Army force protection enhancements to be provided by Leidos

October 10, 2024

More Avionics
Unmanned
Sponsored Other
EXHIBITOR PROFILE: High-performance, Innovative Interconnect Solutions for Army Applications at AUSA Booth #2939

October 11, 2024

More Unmanned
Radar/EW
Sponsored Other
EXHIBITOR PROFILE Open.Tech by Amphenol, a MOSA Resource Showcased at AUSA Booth #7841

October 11, 2024

More Radar/EW
Comms
Image via BAE Systems
News
Armored Multi-Purpose Vehicles for U.S. Army to be built by BAE Systems

October 11, 2024

More Comms