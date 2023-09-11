Armored multipurpose vehicle from BAE Systems makes international debut at DSEI 2023

News

Lisa Daigle Assistant Managing Editor Military Embedded Systems

Artist's concept: BAE Systems

LONDON. BAE Systems will give its Armored Multi-Purpose Vehicle (AMPV) its international debut at DSEI 2023 this week, showcasing the vehicle’s abilities and future growth potential to U.S. allies and NATO partners.

The AMPV platform -- recently approved for full-rate production -- was engineered from the beginning for flexibility, versatility, and agility. The five variants currently in production, according to BAE Systems' announcement, enable heightened survivability and performance over the legacy M113 family of vehicles while incorporating inbound network and other future technologies.

The platform also still shares commonality with the AMPV family of vehicles and the Armored Brigade Combat Team in an attempt to minimize operating costs and logistic burdens as users' needs evolve.

DSEI showgoers may view the AMPV Medical Evacuation variant at the BAE Systems booth (H3-110).