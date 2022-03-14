Military Embedded Systems

Digital solution by Kongsberg to support Australian artillery vehicles

March 14, 2022

AUSTRALIA. Kongsberg Defense & Aerospace has signed a contract with Hanwha Defense Australia following a recent announcement by the Australian Government to procure Huntsman self-propelled howitzers and ammunition resupply vehicles.

Over the years, Hanwha Defense and KONGSBERG have built a collaboration on vehicle digitization and integration of command, control, communication, and information systems (K3I) in Hanwha's artillery vehicles.

KONGSBERG markets this solution under the product name CORTEX, which is a future-oriented digital solution for combat platforms and K3I in general. The solution, which will be delivered to Australia, has been developed in close collaboration with the Norwegian Defense Material Agency and the Norwegian artillery community.

Through this program, KONGSBERG will deliver both CORTEX ICS (Integrated Combat Solution) and Odin Fire Control System to the Australian Army. The program involves a significant, further development of the Norwegian VIDAR solution for K9 artillery.

 

