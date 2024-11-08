Military Embedded Systems

Full-rate production for U.S. Marine Corps' ACV-30 begins with Kongsberg contract

November 08, 2024

Image via Kongsberg

JOHNSTOWN, Pennsylvania. The U.S. Marine Corps initiated full-rate production of the Amphibious Combat Vehicle 30mm (ACV-30) program with a $51 million contract won by Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace for long lead items, the company announced in a statement.

The contract, part of a broader framework agreement worth up to $329 million, includes subcomponents for the 30mm remote turret manufactured by KONGSBERG in Pennsylvania, the statement reads. The ACV-30 features the Medium Caliber Turret 30 (MCT-30), a stabilized, remotely operated system designed to enhance protection and mobility for Marines while maximizing space for troops and mission-critical equipment, according to the company.

This contract marks a significant step for the Marine Corps’ ACV-30 program, enabling expedited deliveries for full-rate production, the company says. The U.S. Department of Defense announced the undefinitized contract action earlier this month.

