eVTOL drone for long-range reconnaissance delivered to U.S. Army

News

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image via AeroVironment

ARLINGTON, Virginia. AeroVironment delivered its first P550 Group 2 electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) uncrewed aerial systems (UAS) to the U.S. Army under the Long-Range Reconnaissance (LRR) program, the company announced in a statement.

The initial package includes multiple P550 systems along with training for Army personnel to support rapid fielding into Transformation in Contact brigades and other units, the statement reads.

According to AeroVironment, the P550 is built using a Modular Open Systems Approach (MOSA), enabling integration of different payloads, radios, and power options. The system has a maximum gross take-off weight of 55 pounds, supports payloads up to 15 pounds, and can operate for up to five hours on battery power. The company adds that the aircraft can be reconfigured in under five minutes without tools, including swapping payloads and batteries.

The Army plans to continue evaluating and fielding the P550 as additional orders are fulfilled, the statement says.