Rugged fiber-optic connectors from ODU to debut at DSEI 2025

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Stock image

LONDON, United Kingdom. ODU will unveil a new range of rugged fiber-optic connectors optimized for defense applications at the Defence and Security Equipment International (DSEI) exhibition in London from September 9–12, the company announced in a statement.

The connectors are designed for military land platforms, uncrewed systems, soldier-worn electronics, and custom payloads, the statement reads. ODU says the products use Expanded Beam Performance technology, which enables up to 96 optical fibers per connector with transmission characteristics designed to withstand harsh conditions and multiple mating cycles without frequent cleaning.

The company will introduce three product families: ODU Backplane, ODU Tactics, and ODU AMC Series T. The ODU Backplane system connects modules to mission computers and is offered in configurations aligned with upcoming VITA standards (96.1, 96.4, and 96.5). The ODU Tactics series combines MIL-DTL-38999 Series III shells with fiber-optic transmission, while the AMC Series T provides a compact alternative to 38999 connectors with multiple locking options.

ODU states the new connectors are intended to provide reliable high-speed data transmission in constrained spaces while reducing overall system weight.