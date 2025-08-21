Military Embedded Systems

AI-powered counter-drone systems provider expands presence in Ukraine

News

August 21, 2025

Dan Taylor

Technology Editor

Military Embedded Systems

Image via DroneShield

SYDNEY, Australia. DroneShield is expanding its presence in Ukraine through a new local partnership aimed at supporting its counter-uncrewed aerial system (C-UAS) technologies, the company announced.

The company says its C-UAS systems have been deployed in Ukraine since the beginning of the conflict, where operational use has informed advancements in artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) for drone detection and mitigation. According to DroneShield, feedback from Ukrainian operations has accelerated improvements in detection speed, accuracy, and adaptability to evolving drone tactics.

The partnership is intended to provide Ukrainian users with local support, quicker access to software updates, and continued intelligence sharing with DroneShield headquarters while maintaining operational security, the statement reads.

