Military Embedded Systems

DoD seeks consortium manager for MOSA R&E initiative

News

August 21, 2025

Dan Taylor

Technology Editor

Pentagon DoD photo

ORLANDO, Florida. The U.S. Department of Defense is seeking industry interest in managing a new consortium focused on accelerating research and engineering aligned with the Modular Open Systems Approach (MOSA), the department announced in a special notice on SAM.gov.

According to the Army Contracting Command–Orlando, the MOSA Research & Engineering (R&E) consortium will operate under an Other Transaction Authority (OTA) agreement. The effort is intended to improve interoperability, reduce sustainment costs, and speed the insertion of new technologies into defense platforms by promoting modular architectures and standards-based interfaces, the notice reads.

The solicitation highlights areas of interest including development of reusable open reference architectures, prototyping modular software and hardware components, creation of digital twins, and tools for interface validation, vulnerability scanning, and integration across mission systems. The consortium is also expected to encourage participation from nontraditional defense contractors, startups, and academic partners.

Responses to the notice are due by Sept. 5, with a potential industry day under consideration, the DoD states.

