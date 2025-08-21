Military Embedded Systems

Rugged displays, embedded processing to be showcased by EIZO at DSEI 2025

August 21, 2025

Dan Taylor

Image via EIZO

LONDON, United Kingdom. EIZO Rugged Solutions will present its line of rugged mission displays and embedded processing hardware at the Defence and Security Equipment International (DSEI) exhibition in London from September 9-12, the company announced in a statement.

The company says its Talon rugged monitors are built to meet MIL standards and TEMPEST compliance requirements, with models that include features such as integrated switching to eliminate the need for external KVM units, displays designed for sonar visualization, maritime monitors with optical bonding, chart table monitors for navigation, and stereoscopic 3D monitors for analysis.

EIZO adds that it will also highlight mission-focused embedded processing systems in partnership with Sarsen Technology, with demonstrations planned at both companies’ booths during the show.

EIZO Rugged Solutions

482 S Keller Rd
Orlando, FL 32810
Website
[email protected]
407-262-7100
Avionics - Displays
Avionics - Navigation
Unmanned - Rugged Computing
Radar/EW - Rugged Computing
Avionics
