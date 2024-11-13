German reconnaissance vehicles to receive upgraded sensor technology from Hensoldt

Dan Taylor

Image via KNDS

OBERKOCHEN, Germany. Hensoldt won a contract to upgrade the sensor technology on 90 Fennek reconnaissance vehicles for the Bundeswehr, including 30 scout vehicles and 50 Joint Fire Support Team (JFST) vehicles, the company announced in a statement.

As part of the modernization project, BAA I and BAA II sensor systems will be replaced with the BAA III package, which includes a laser target designator for precision targeting, a dual-band HDTV camera capable of operating in visible and short-wave infrared spectrums, and enhanced ergonomics for ease of operation, the statement reads. Ten additional BAA III systems will serve as reserve and spare parts, while two units will be delivered to KNDS Deutschland for integration and verification management, Hensoldt says.

The integration, carried out in partnership with the Federal Office for Bundeswehr Equipment, Information Technology and In-Service Support (BAAINBw), is expected to begin deliveries in early 2026.