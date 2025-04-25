Oshkosh Defense to produce JLTV variant for Dutch Royal Marines

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image via Oshkosh

OSHKOSH, Wisconsin. The Netherlands Ministry of Defence chose Oshkosh Defense to produce 150 Dutch Expeditionary Patrol Vehicles (DXPV), a variant of the Joint Light Tactical Vehicle (JLTV) designed to meet the requirements of the Future Littoral All Terrain Mobility – Patrol Vehicle (FLATM-PV) program, the company announced in a statement.

The DXPV is based on the JLTV platform widely used by the U.S. Department of Defense and several NATO allies, offering interoperability benefits in logistics, maintenance, and operational deployment, the statement reads. The Netherlands will join a list of allied nations operating Oshkosh-manufactured JLTVs.

According to the company, the DXPV variant is intended to deliver enhanced off-road mobility, speed, and transportability, supporting the Royal Netherlands Marine Corps in littoral and expeditionary missions.

Production for the Netherlands is part of Oshkosh Defense’s broader strategy of direct JLTV sales to international partners, the company says.