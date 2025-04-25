Military Embedded Systems

Oshkosh Defense to produce JLTV variant for Dutch Royal Marines

News

April 25, 2025

Dan Taylor

Technology Editor

Military Embedded Systems

Oshkosh Defense to produce JLTV variant for Dutch Royal Marines
Image via Oshkosh

OSHKOSH, Wisconsin. The Netherlands Ministry of Defence chose Oshkosh Defense to produce 150 Dutch Expeditionary Patrol Vehicles (DXPV), a variant of the Joint Light Tactical Vehicle (JLTV) designed to meet the requirements of the Future Littoral All Terrain Mobility – Patrol Vehicle (FLATM-PV) program, the company announced in a statement.

The DXPV is based on the JLTV platform widely used by the U.S. Department of Defense and several NATO allies, offering interoperability benefits in logistics, maintenance, and operational deployment, the statement reads. The Netherlands will join a list of allied nations operating Oshkosh-manufactured JLTVs.

According to the company, the DXPV variant is intended to deliver enhanced off-road mobility, speed, and transportability, supporting the Royal Netherlands Marine Corps in littoral and expeditionary missions.

Production for the Netherlands is part of Oshkosh Defense’s broader strategy of direct JLTV sales to international partners, the company says.

Featured Companies

Oshkosh Defense

2307 Oregon St.
Oshkosh, WI 54902
Website
Categories
Comms - Vetronics
Avionics
Image via Kopin
News
MicroLED display trade study to be performed by Kopin for U.S. Army

April 25, 2025

More Avionics
Unmanned
Image via Altus
News
EDA tests autonomous systems in preparation for OPEX campaign in Rome

April 25, 2025

More Unmanned
Radar/EW
Whitepaper
SOSA e-Book: Leading editorial on the impact of the SOSA Technical Standard in military applications

April 25, 2025

More Radar/EW
Cyber
E4 photo: U.S. Air Force
News
Command-and-control contract signed for 95th Wing support

April 24, 2025

More Cyber