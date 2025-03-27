Military Embedded Systems

Weapons control system prototype to be developed for M109A7 Paladin

News

March 27, 2025

Dan Taylor

Technology Editor

Image via Leonardo DRS

ARLINGTON, Virginia. Leonardo DRS won a $16.9 million prototype project award from the U.S. Army to modernize the electric weapon control system on the M109A7 Paladin self-propelled howitzer, the company announced in a statement.

The effort focuses on updating the Paladin Electric Servo Amplifier (PESA), a subsystem that supports the weapon's electric control functionality. The prototype will incorporate current electrical technologies aimed at improving maintainability and manufacturability, the statement reads.

According to the company, the upgrade is designed to maintain existing performance while enhancing the long-term operational support of the M109A7 platform. The project was awarded under an Other Transaction Authority (OTA) agreement and represents part of the Army’s broader initiative to modernize legacy systems through incremental technology refreshes.

