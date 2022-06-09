Military Embedded Systems

Advanced data-transfer agreement with NAVAIR garners Mercury as much as $50 million

News

June 09, 2022

Lisa Daigle

Assistant Managing Editor

Military Embedded Systems

ANDOVER, Mass. Mercury Systems has garnered a three-year basic ordering agreement (BOA) worth as much as $50 million from the Naval Air Systems Command (NAVAIR) for engineering services and products relating to Mercury’s Advanced Data Transfer System (ADTS), aimed at deployment across multiple rotary-wing and tilt-rotor platforms. 

The ADTS is a rugged data/video/audio loader and recorder with cybersecurity capability that the military uses for moving mission data securely to and from the aircraft for pre- and post-mission analysis.

The agreement has a period of performance of three years -- covering ADTS hardware such as data transfer units, data transfer devices, encryption modules, and other key components --with work expected to be done at Mercury's Torrance, California facility.

