Air Force role in Project Convergence Capstone 4: maturing data feeds and CJADC2

Lisa Daigle Assistant Managing Editor Military Embedded Systems

U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Nathan Smith

CAMP PENDLETON, Calif. The U. S. Army hosted Project Convergence Capstone 4 (PC-C4), a joint multination, multiphase set of exercises during February and March 2024, with the Department of the Air Force reporting that its role in the experiments was to provide a multi-service synchronized air picture, enabling decision-making up and down echelon and across the joint force with mission partners and allies.

According to the Air Force announcement on the conclusion of PC-C4, the joint experiment allows for continuous learning to inform future battle readiness and modernization activities and helps inform reliable network systems, data-driven decisions, and joint warfighting concepts.

During the various phases of PC-C4 -- which took place at Camp Pendleton, California, and the U.S. Army’s National Training Center in Fort Irwin, California -- the Air Force used several TOC-Ls [Tactical Operations Center-Light], which are mobile/tactical command-and-control battle-management systems that unite hundreds of data feeds together to create an air picture, stated Brig. Gen. Luke Cropsey, Department of the Air Force Integrating Program Executive Officer for Command, Control, Communications and Battle Management. Such a united picture ultimately enables decision-makers to make quick decisions, the general said.

“We’ve seen several successful firsts, specifically with integrated fires and cruise missile defense, showcasing how we can use TOC-L today while also leveraging lessons learned and improving our C2 processes for decision advantage,” said Brig. Gen. Daniel Clayton, Advanced Battle Management System Cross-Functional Team director. “These experiments allow us to continue honing our programs, while also demonstrating how valuable being ‘integrated by design’ can be with the other services and mission partners. Integrating from the beginning is key to successful capability development and modernizing command and control now.”



