Airbus acquires INFODAS to boost cybersecurity portfolio

March 26, 2024

Image via Airbus

MUNICH, Germany. Airbus Defence and Space will acquire INFODAS, a German firm specializing in cybersecurity and IT solutions that serves the public sector and focuses on defense and critical infrastructure, the company announced in a statement.

The move, which should be completed by the end of the year, aims to bolster Airbus' cybersecurity offerings in response to growing digital threats and the increased need for secure digital solutions in its products and systems, the company says, adding that the initiative is part of Airbus' broader strategy to enhance cybersecurity measures across its operations and for its global customer base.

INFODAS, employing about 250 people, brings in annual revenues near 50 million euros, the statement reads.

