Military Embedded Systems

Cyber contract with DISA nets DCCA five-year task order

News

February 14, 2024

Lisa Daigle

Assistant Managing Editor

Military Embedded Systems

Image courtesy DCCA

ELLICOTT CITY, Md. IT and engineering services company Data Computer Corporation of America (DCCA) reports that it won a large contract from the U.S. Defense Information Systems Agency (DISA) to provide comprehensive support to DISA’s Command and Control (C2) Portfolio capabilities.

Under the terms of the five-year contract, valued at $37 million if all options are executed, DCCA is tasked with enhancing DISA's C2 portfolio capabilities, systems and software engineering, cybersecurity, and test and evaluation support, with the aim of enabling the agency to strengthen its command-and-control infrastructure.  

During the term of the contract, DCCA will support more than 7,000 military and civilian employees who provide, operate, and assure information-sharing capabilities, and maintain a globally accessible enterprise information infrastructure for C2., noted David Bower, president and chief operating officer of DCCA, supporting joint warfighters, national-level leaders and other mission and coalition partners across the full spectrum of military operations. 

 

