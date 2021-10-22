Cyber defense, tackling the climate crisis, and defunding platforms outlined in FY 2022 defense budget request

As the second and final installment of the On the Radar series covering the release of the Department of Defense (DoD) official budget request for Fiscal Year (FY) 2022, part two focuses on the final three topics outlined in the Innovation and Modernization chapter of the document. Following part one, which highlighted the funding for science and technology research, advanced capability enablers, and space-based systems, part two takes a more interpretive approach. In the third episode of On the Radar, Emma Helfrich and John McHale chat about how the DoD plans to bankroll cyberspace activities and efforts to tackle the climate crisis, and why the divestments are happening where they are. Obstacles like cyberattacks, environmental changes, and technology refresh may be intangible, but can effect mission readiness in a very real way. Modern warfare is constantly evolving and adapting to better operate under circumstances that are difficult to control, and Helfrich and McHale wrap up the DoD budget request series with their takes on how military electronics could acclimate.