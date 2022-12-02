Cyber program pairs DARPA, CYBERCOM for accelerated capabilities

Lisa Daigle Assistant Managing Editor Military Embedded Systems

U.S. DoD/Air Force photo by J.M. Eddins Jr. ARLINGTON, Va. The Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) and U.S. Cyber Command (CYBERCOM. a command under the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) kicked off a pilot program intended to place new cyber capabilities more quickly into the hands of operators and warfighters.

The Constellation pilot program, according to the DARPA announcement, is aimed at increasing the flow of new cyber capabilities resulting from research by creating a more efficient pipeline to accelerate the creation, proving, adoption, and delivery of those capabilities into CYBERCOM’s software ecosystem.

Agency officials assert that Constellation will provide a framework and create mechanisms to provide virtual and physical infrastructure, people, and contracts; sustainment of relationships required to bridge the gap between science and technology, research, development, and operational warfighting capabilities; and feedback to the technology community regarding evolving cyberthreats and mission needs.

Dr. Kathleen Fisher, director of DARPA’s Information Innovation Office, says that running Constellation projects in parallel with DARPA development can help the agency reduce risks and transition timelines of project development. “To have the greatest operational and strategic impact, these emergent capabilities must reach operators continuously in short timescales, much shorter than legacy acquisition processes. We are optimistic about Constellation’s potential to enable long-term sustainment for rapid cyber capability prototyping and integration."