Military Embedded Systems

Cyber, software contracts for intel and homeland security garner GDIT $580 million

News

June 29, 2023

Lisa Daigle

Assistant Managing Editor

Military Embedded Systems

GDIT image

FALLS CHURCH, Va. General Dynamics Information Technology (GDIT) announced that its Intelligence & Homeland Security Division won two contracts valued at $580 million.

Under the terms of the contracts, GDIT is tasked with providing users with full-spectrum cybersecurity and software-development services aimed at enabling analysts, policymakers, and other decision-makers to securely analyze and synthesize complex data to support a variety of critical missions.  

The latest contracts enlarge GDIT's intelligence and homeland security portfolio in cybersecurity, artificial intelligence (AI), and cloud and high-performance computing; other government contracts include the $4.5 billion User Facing and Data Center Services (UDS) contract GDIT won in March 2022 to support the geospatial intelligence mission.

Featured Companies

General Dynamics Information Technology

3150 Fairview Park Drive
Falls Church, VA
Website
[email protected]

General Dynamics Mission Systems

12450 Fair Lakes Circle
Fairfax, VA
Website
[email protected]
Categories
Cyber - Cybersecurity
Cyber - Encryption
Comms - Communications
Topic Tags
Avionics
Story
Case study: LiDAR system provides helicopter pilots a clear line of sight in brownouts

June 24, 2008

More Avionics
Unmanned
Story
The U.S. Army's ability to "see first, shoot second" rolls on with UGVs

October 12, 2011

More Unmanned
A.I.
Photo credit: Advanced Brain Monitoring
News
DARPA surveillance system uses EEG for image filtering

September 20, 2012

More A.I.
Comms
Story
Hermetic power packaging vs. PEMs for mil electronics: No power issues here

July 27, 2011

More Comms