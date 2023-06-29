Cyber, software contracts for intel and homeland security garner GDIT $580 million

News

Lisa Daigle Assistant Managing Editor Military Embedded Systems

GDIT image FALLS CHURCH, Va. General Dynamics Information Technology (GDIT) announced that its Intelligence & Homeland Security Division won two contracts valued at $580 million.

Under the terms of the contracts, GDIT is tasked with providing users with full-spectrum cybersecurity and software-development services aimed at enabling analysts, policymakers, and other decision-makers to securely analyze and synthesize complex data to support a variety of critical missions.

The latest contracts enlarge GDIT's intelligence and homeland security portfolio in cybersecurity, artificial intelligence (AI), and cloud and high-performance computing; other government contracts include the $4.5 billion User Facing and Data Center Services (UDS) contract GDIT won in March 2022 to support the geospatial intelligence mission.