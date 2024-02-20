Military Embedded Systems

"Cybersecure" satellites using AI to power new Leonardo project for Italy

News

February 20, 2024

Lisa Daigle

Assistant Managing Editor

Military Embedded Systems

Graphic courtesy Leonardo

ROME. Aerospace and defense firm Leonardo has accepted a project from the Italian Ministry of Defense (through the contractual agency Teledife) that intends to use supercomputers, artificial intelligence/machine learning (AI/ML), and cloud computing aboard a constellation of what it calls "cybersecure" satellites orbiting the earth. 

As part of the "Military Space Cloud Architecture" (MILSCA) study project -- under the Italian defense ministry as part of its National Military Research Plan (PNRM) -- the team aims to define a space architecture capable of providing government and the Italian military with high-performance computing and storage capacity directly in space.

When operational, the Space Cloud will be able to store over 100 Terabytes of data generated on Earth and in space onboard each constellation satellite, processing data at a speed/power of more than 250 TFLOPS (250 trillion operations per second) at single precision, using advanced algorithms that employ AI/ML and extensive data analysis. It will also be able to communicate and exchange data autonomously with other satellites.

Leonardo will use its davinci-1 supercomputer, leading the project in its roles in the joint ventures Telespazio (67% Leonardo, 33% Thales) and Thales Alenia Space (67% Thales, 33% Leonardo); it is expected to take 24 months. The initial phase will consist of defining the architecture, while the second phase will end with developing a digital twin of the satellite with the high-performance computer and the multiconstellation satellite terminal demonstrator.

The project will lead into a further experimental phase, which, if confirmed, will involve the deployment in orbit of a demonstrative constellation of satellites.

Featured Companies

Leonardo

Piazza Monte Grappa n. 4
Rome, 00195
Website

Thales

Tour Carpe Diem, 31 Place des Corolles
Cedex, FR
Website
Categories
Cyber - Cybersecurity
A.I. - Machine Learning
Comms - Satellites
Avionics
Story
Case study: LiDAR system provides helicopter pilots a clear line of sight in brownouts

June 24, 2008

More Avionics
Unmanned
Story
The U.S. Army's ability to "see first, shoot second" rolls on with UGVs

October 12, 2011

More Unmanned
Radar/EW
Story
Streaming real-time video with CPUs/GPUs

October 12, 2011

More Radar/EW
Cyber
Story
Secure virtualization combines traditional desktop OSs and embedded RTOSs in military embedded systems

May 31, 2010

More Cyber