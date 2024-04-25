Military Embedded Systems

Cybersecure UAS solutions shown by Mobilicom at XPONENTIAL show

April 25, 2024

Image courtesy Mobilicom

XPONENTIAL 2024 -- SAN DIEGO. Cybersecurity solution provider Mobilicom is showing its line of integrated hardware and software solutions for use by uncrewed aerial system (UAS) and robotics operators and platform manufacturers at this week's AUVSI XPONENTIAL trade show. 

According to a company announcement, Mobilicom is highlighting its products, which support a range of military and commercial UAS applications and operations in challenging, often inaccessible, urban and rural environments.

The company also states that it is a contributing member of AUVSI’s Cybersecurity Working Group -- made up of leading defense, drone, and cybersecurity companies including Boeing, Boston Dynamics, Northrup Grumman, and Raytheon -- which is tasked with developing enterprise cybersecurity standards to address cyber risks specific to uncrewed systems and robotics.

XPONENTIAL showgoers may visit the Mobilicom booth at #4046.

