Cybersecurity accord signed between Xage and Iron Bow to ensure digital security for U.S. DoD and other federal agencies

News

Lisa Daigle Assistant Managing Editor Military Embedded Systems

PALO ALTO, Calif. Cybersecurity company Xage is partnering with IT provider Iron Bow Technologies to offer zero-trust cybersecurity solutions for the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) and other federal agencies.

Under the terms of the partnership, Iron Bow will become a seller of the Xage Fabric -- a security platform that handles trust and access control for devices, users, and applications at the edge -- to public-sector organizations; according to the announcement of the partnership, the Xage Fabric is a key enabler of Iron Bow’s cybersecurity solutions used in the U.S. federal government's zero-trust architectures. Xage is also set to help federal agencies already working with Iron Bow, including the DoD, upgrade their security postures.

Xage CEO Duncan Greatwood said of the agreement: “Pursuing IT modernization doesn’t mean federal agencies need to open themselves up to cyber threats. Embracing a zero-trust architecture avoids major security holes that could render infrastructure vulnerable, and allows users to experience the full benefits of modern operations."