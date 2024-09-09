Cybersecurity and network updates coming for Navy's E-2D aircraft

Lisa Daigle Assistant Managing Editor Military Embedded Systems

NAVAIR photo NAVAL AIR SYSTEMS COMMAND, PATUXENT RIVER, Md. The U.S. Naval Air Systems Command (NAVAIR) E-2/C-2 Airborne Command & Control Systems Program Office (PMA-231) awarded a $16 million contract to defense software company Fuse Integration to produce and install Fuse CORE 4.0 virtualized network systems for the E-2D Advanced Hawkeye aircraft.

Under the terms of the agreement, the small Fuse Integration CORE router is intended to update the E-2D’s external networking systems to a more modern software-based network as part of the E-2D’s Delta System Software Configuration (DSSC)-5 build. The CORE configuration uses the Fuse Tactical Edge Network Targeting in a Contested Long-range Environment (TENTaCLE) architecture to support network resiliency and add a layer of cybersecurity on the E-2D.

According to the Navy's announcement, NAVAIR's DSSC-5 initiative is intended to give the E-2D Advanced Hawkeye improved sensor and data management through upgrades in security and battle-management tools.