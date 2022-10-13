Cybersecurity for F-16s gets update, orders

Lisa Daigle Assistant Managing Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image courtesy BAE Systems.

FORT WORTH, Texas. BAE Systems has released an updated version of a computer-related maintenance capability that will reduce vulnerability to cyberattacks for F-16 aircraft, and reports that two countries are fielding the Viper Memory Loader Verifier II (MLV II) via Foreign Military Sales for the F-16 Block 70/72 aircraft, ordering six systems with potential follow-on for 15 additional systems.

According to the company announcement, the Viper MLV II is a tool used to support mission data file loads, flight and fault data downloading, and third-party application software. The tool supports more than 100 onboard systems for the F-16, including mission- and flight-critical systems, including the radar, electronic warfare (EW), mission, and flight-control computers; crash-survivable data recorders; engine-control systems; navigation; and communications systems.

The updated cybersecurity tool will be developed and produced at BAE Systems’ Fort Worth, Texas facility.