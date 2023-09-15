Cybersecurity services to be provided to U.S. Army by Rebellion Defense

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

WASHINGTON, D.C. Rebellion Defense has won a contract to provide automated penetration testing to systems and applications of the Army Program Executive Office for Command, Control, Communications-Tactical (PEO C3T), the company announced in a statement.

The contract serves as an extension an initiative focused on cyber vulnerability risk assessment technology, with the aim to upgrade Rebellion Defense's existing Nova software to further automate cybersecurity testing, potentially integrating these capabilities into DevSecOps and runtime operational assessments, the company says.

The work aligns with new policy guidance from the Assistant Secretary of the Army for Acquisition, Logistics, and Technology, which focuses on agile software development and comes shortly after a joint NSA/CISA alert flagged continuous integration/continuous delivery (CI/CD) environments as potential targets for cyber attacks, the statement reads.

The upgraded Nova software is intended to identify system vulnerabilities early in the development process, the company adds.