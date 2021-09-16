Military Embedded Systems

Cyberspace and IT support pact worth $600 million signed between USAF Central Command and Trace Systems

News

September 16, 2021

Lisa Daigle

Assistant Managing Editor

Military Embedded Systems

Trace Communications photo.

VIENNA, Va. Cybersecurity and communications firm Trace Systems won a single-award, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity (ID/IQ) contract worth $600 million to provide the United States Air Forces Central Command (USAFCENT) deployed missions in the continental U.S. and Southwest Asia with communications and information technology systems, integration, installation, and operations and maintenance support. 

Under the terms of the contract, Trace Systems and its industry partners will support the Communications Technical Support Services (CTSS) IV with mission-critical communications and information technology capabilities supporting the USAFCENT, joint services military personnel, and coalition forces. The majority of the work under the contract will be performed in the U.S. Central Command (USCENTCOM) area of responsibility using government-owned communications equipment, cpmpany officials say that the activities can change as U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) mission requirements evolve. 

Featured Companies

U.S. Air Force

1670 Air Force Pentagon
Washington, DC 20330-1670
Website

U.S. Department of Defense (DoD)

1400 Defense Pentagon
Washington, DC 20301-1400
Website

Trace Communications

1934 Old Gallows Road, Suite 600
Vienna, Virginia 22182
Website
[email protected]
Categories
Cyber - Cybersecurity
Comms - Communications
Topic Tags
Avionics
Elbit Systems photo.
News
Helmet displays for AH-64 Apaches to be delivered to Army
More Avionics
Unmanned
Press Release
RedTail Delivers LiDAR System to DoD’s Explosive Ordnance Disposal Community
More Unmanned
Radar/EW
IEE photo.
News
Rugged military displays to be exhibited by IEE at AUSA 2021
More Radar/EW
Cyber
Trace Communications photo.
News
Cyberspace and IT support pact worth $600 million signed between USAF Central Command and Trace Systems
More Cyber