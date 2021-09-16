Cyberspace and IT support pact worth $600 million signed between USAF Central Command and Trace Systems

News

Lisa Daigle Assistant Managing Editor Military Embedded Systems

Trace Communications photo. VIENNA, Va. Cybersecurity and communications firm Trace Systems won a single-award, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity (ID/IQ) contract worth $600 million to provide the United States Air Forces Central Command (USAFCENT) deployed missions in the continental U.S. and Southwest Asia with communications and information technology systems, integration, installation, and operations and maintenance support.

Under the terms of the contract, Trace Systems and its industry partners will support the Communications Technical Support Services (CTSS) IV with mission-critical communications and information technology capabilities supporting the USAFCENT, joint services military personnel, and coalition forces. The majority of the work under the contract will be performed in the U.S. Central Command (USCENTCOM) area of responsibility using government-owned communications equipment, cpmpany officials say that the activities can change as U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) mission requirements evolve.