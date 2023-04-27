Embedded cybersolutions partnership formed by General Dynamics Mission Systems, Abaco Systems

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

ARMY AVIATION MISSION SOLUTIONS SUMMIT 2023--NASHVILLE, Tenn. General Dynamics Mission Systems and AMETEK Abaco Systems have announced a partnership to develop new products featuring advanced encryption and antitamper capabilities in response to growing demand for rugged, secure processing and storage solutions at the board level, according to a joint statement released by the two companies at the Army Aviation Mission Solutions Summit 2023 (Quad-A) show this week.

The collaboration merges General Dynamics' programmable, embeddable security for high-grade cryptographic processing with Abaco's rugged embedded computing, networking, and processing technology, the companies say. The partnership aims to enhance existing products and develop new ones while pursuing mutually beneficial business opportunities.

The partnership is aimed, the companies say, at enabling rapid introduction of highly secure open-architecture and differentiated products to the market, addressing the defense industry's most pressing embedded electronics requirements. The joint effort will also strive to integrate cybersecurity into the products from the outset, rather than as a less effective add-on at the end, the companies say.

Specifically, the two companies will collaborate on advanced embedded cryptographic solutions for various applications, including communications, networking, electronic warfare, and other mission operations worldwide.