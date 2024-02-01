Enhanced cyber defenses for U.S. Army to be developed by CACI

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

RESTON, Virginia. CACI International won a five-year task order with a potential value of $198 million to bolster cyber defenses for the U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command (DEVCOM), specifically for its Command, Control, Computers, Communications, Cyber, Intelligence, Surveillance, and Research (C5ISR) Center, the company announced in a statement.

The task focuses on cryptographic modernization, information security, and tactical network protection within the Army's operations. The project aims to strengthen the Army's cyber defenses, particularly in the context of multi-domain operations, and CACI will be tasked with ensuring the readiness and resilience of Army cyber defenses against current and future digital battlefield threats, the statement reads.

The company says it will focus on designing and rapidly deploying solutions to counter emerging threats, and their efforts will extend to systems at the tactical edge as well as broader enterprise systems.