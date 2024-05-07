Former U.K. defense minister to keynote SOF Week on global security and SOF future

Lisa Daigle Assistant Managing Editor Military Embedded Systems

SOF WEEK 2024 -- TAMPA, Florida. Ben Wallace, former minister of defense for the United Kingdom, will present the keynote address at SOF Week 2024 on Tuesday morning, May 8, focusing on “Lessons Learned and the Future of SOF.”

Ben Wallace has extensive experience in defense, security, and foreign affairs. During his tenure, Wallace was instrumental in navigating challenges such as Ukraine, Afghanistan, and the Salisbury poisoning (the 2018 Novichok poisonings and decontamination crisis). He also spearheaded the U.K.'s first Defense AI strategy and established the National Cyber Force.

His efforts in international defense reform and his contributions to the AUKUS alliance underscore his commitment to enhancing global security architectures.

SOF Week, hosted by USSOCOM, serves as a pivotal gathering for U.S. and international Special Operations Forces, featuring a robust lineup of professional development sessions, panel discussions, and exhibits of advanced technologies dedicated to supporting the warfighter.

For more information about SOF Week 2024 and to view the complete schedule of events, visit https://www.sofweek.org/. Stay updated with ongoing event coverage at https://militaryembedded.com/topics/sofweek.