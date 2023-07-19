Intelligence cyber support contract signed between ODNI, Leidos

Lisa Daigle Assistant Managing Editor Military Embedded Systems

RESTON, Va. Technology and engineering firm Leidos won a prime contract to provide intelligence, technical, financial, and management services to the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI), the U.S. government agency that provides oversight for the intelligence community.

According to the award announcement, the contract has a one-year base period of performance plus six one-year options, with an awarded value of $375 million.

Under the terms of the contract, Leidos will provide analytic, intelligence management, and systems analysis support; provide such services as systems integration, cybersecurity, science and technology, counterintelligence, IT project management, security, and risk management.