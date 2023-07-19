Military Embedded Systems

Intelligence cyber support contract signed between ODNI, Leidos

News

July 19, 2023

Lisa Daigle

Assistant Managing Editor

Military Embedded Systems

RESTON, Va. Technology and engineering firm Leidos won a prime contract to provide intelligence, technical, financial, and management services to the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI), the U.S. government agency that provides oversight for the intelligence community. 

According to the award announcement, the contract has a one-year base period of performance plus six one-year options, with an awarded value of $375 million. 

Under the terms of the contract, Leidos will provide analytic, intelligence management, and systems analysis support; provide such services as systems integration, cybersecurity, science and technology, counterintelligence, IT project management, security, and risk management. 

Featured Companies

Leidos

11951 Freedom Dr
Reston, VA 20190
Website

U.S. Department of Defense (DoD)

1400 Defense Pentagon
Washington, DC 20301-1400
Website
Categories
Cyber - Cybersecurity
Cyber - Malware
Topic Tags
Unmanned
Story
The U.S. Army's ability to "see first, shoot second" rolls on with UGVs

October 12, 2011

More Unmanned
Radar/EW
Story
Streaming real-time video with CPUs/GPUs

October 12, 2011

More Radar/EW
Cyber
Story
Secure virtualization combines traditional desktop OSs and embedded RTOSs in military embedded systems

May 31, 2010

More Cyber
Comms
Story
Hermetic power packaging vs. PEMs for mil electronics: No power issues here

July 27, 2011

More Comms