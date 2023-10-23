LVC training-software contract signed between HII and U.S. Navy

Lisa Daigle Assistant Managing Editor Military Embedded Systems

Photo courtesy HII NEWPORT NEWS, Va. Military shipbuilding company HII won a $134 million contract to provide readiness and training software development support for the U.S. Navy. The Navy will use the live, virtual, and constructive (LVC) training systems to prepare troops for combat readiness.

Under the terms of the task order -- awarded under the Naval Sea Systems Command’s SeaPort Next Generation (SeaPort-NxG) contract to support the Naval Surface Warfare Center Dahlgren Division Dam Neck Activity (NSWCDD DNA) -- HII will be expected toprovide requirements analysis, software engineering, development, integration, and test support for the Advanced Training Domain (ATD), Battle Force Tactical Training (BFTT), BFTT Electronic Warfare Trainer (BEWT), Trainer Stimulator/Simulator Systems (TSSS), and the Combined Integrated Air and Missile Defense and Anti-Submarine Warfare Trainer (CIAT) platforms. .

The HII/Navy contract has a one-year base period plus four one-year options.