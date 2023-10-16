Military Embedded Systems

Marine Corps awards IT logistics contract to DSFederal

October 16, 2023

Lisa Daigle

Marine Corps awards IT logistics contract to DSFederal
ROCKVILLE, Md. The U.S. Marine Corps (USMC) signed a task order contract with IT contractor DSFederal under which the IT firm will provide the USMC with technical program management support for its Logistics Integrated Information Solutions (LI2S-MC).

Under the terms of the contract, DSFederal is tasked with supporting LI2S-MC’s mission to sustain, transform, and modernize IT systems, processes, and procedures and enable the Marine Corps to optimize its worldwide logistics operations. In particular, DSFederal will bring an integrative approach to assuring effective life cycle management of multiple IT solutions currently used by the USMC and will focus on sustaining and harmonizing those systems with upcoming logistics development and modernization initiatives.

The award announcement states that DSFederal will focus on providing a number of services, including product support and asset management, logistics support, financial management, data-quality management, tools administration, system engineering, test verification and validation, and cybersecurity. 

