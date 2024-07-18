New technologies, Industry 4.0 the focus of USAF contract with cybersecurity firm Corsha

Lisa Daigle Assistant Managing Editor Military Embedded Systems

CoolVid-Shows/Pixabay image WASHINGTON. Cybersecurity firm Corsha won an SBIR [Small Business Innovation Research] Phase III contract with the United States Air Force Sustainment Center (AFSC) as part of an effort to enhance the introduction of new technologies into operational technology (OT) networks propelling the Air Force into "Industry 4.0."

According to information from Corsha, the initiative will focus on developing a blueprint for streamlining how to get Authority to Operate (ATO) and Interim Authority to Test (IATT) certifications for new technologies on industrial depot maintenance (IDM) shop floors, a move intended to advance both the cybersecurity and innovation of OT systems.

Corsha will be collaborating with engineering concern System Innovation, LLC to jointly bring deep cybersecurity and model-based systems engineering (MBSE) expertise to the AFSC. The team, Corsha reports, is already integrating systems for enforcing strict identity and access management security for connecting AFSC OT and IT systems. As part of these efforts, Corsha’s platform achieved the pivotal Interim Authority to Test (IATT) with production shop floor equipment at the AFSC Warner Robins Air Logistics Complex (ALC).