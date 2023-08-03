Military Embedded Systems

Next-gen weapons, cyber contract for U.S. Air Force won by IERUS Technologies

News

August 03, 2023

Dan Taylor

Technology Editor

Military Embedded Systems

HUNTSVILLE, Alabama. IERUS Technologies has won a contract under the TETRAS II program from the Air Force Test Center that involves advancing weapons and cyber systems, the company announced in a statement.

The contract, which has a ceiling approaching $1 billion, focuses on specialized technology development to support Department of Defense (DoD) test systems and facilities, the statement reads.

The main aim of TETRAS II is to enable the DoD to develop and modify test and evaluation systems and facilities, and the contract will also "support mandatory radio frequency (RF) spectrum transition plans to ensure the performance of 5th generation weapons and cyber systems and to transition to 6th generation technologies," the company says.

