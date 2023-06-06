Secure VoIP device to be provided to NSA by General Dynamics

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

FAIRFAX, Virginia. General Dynamics Mission Systems has won a contract from the National Security Agency (NSA) to design and deliver a secure, next-generation desktop phone, the company announced in a statement.

The Voice over Internet Protocol device is intended to improve voice quality, offer cybersecurity modernization, and support new features like video conferencing while using a flexible, modular architecture to cut total life cycle costs, the company says.

The design approach involves using technology from the Sectéra vIPer Universal Secure Phone currently offered by the company. The goal is to use the modular architecture to streamline product development, limit hardware changes for software upgrades, and improve voice quality on disadvantaged networks, the company says.