Securing Aerospace and Defense with Proven Cryptography

As modern avionics and defense systems become increasingly connected, cybersecurity is essential to ensuring mission success. wolfSSL provides trusted cryptographic solutions deployed in tanks, missile systems, satellites, and aircraft by every branch of the U.S. armed forces. With FIPS 140-3 validation (#4718) and DO-178C DAL A certification, wolfSSL offers high-assurance security for mission-critical applications.

At the core of wolfSSL’s security offerings is wolfCrypt, a lightweight cryptography library built for secure, resource-constrained environments. Designed to meet government and defense standards, wolfCrypt ensures secure encryption, authentication, and data integrity. Its FIPS 140-3 validated cryptography provides the highest level of security certification, making it a reliable choice for embedded defense systems.

To protect firmware integrity, wolfBoot offers a secure bootloader that ensures only trusted firmware is executed. With built-in rollback protection, wolfBoot prevents adversaries from loading outdated or compromised firmware, securing critical defense infrastructure against tampering.

Secure communication is another priority, and wolfSSL’s TLS 1.3 and DTLS 1.3 implementations provide encrypted data transmission across defense networks. DTLS 1.3 is particularly valuable for real-time avionics communications, safeguarding against man-in-the-middle (MITM), relay, denial-of-service (DoS), and spoofing attacks. By delivering low-latency, high-security encryption, wolfSSL ensures reliable and secure data exchange in mission-critical environments.

Designed for portability and efficiency, wolfSSL runs on DO-178C-compliant operating systems such as SYSGO, VxWorks, INTEGRITY, and Deos, as well as bare metal and custom environments. Its small footprint and low resource usage make it ideal for embedded defense applications where performance and security must go hand in hand.

With FIPS 140-3 compliance, DO-178C certification, and advanced cryptographic solutions, wolfSSL delivers battle-tested security for modern aerospace and defense systems. For more information, visit www.wolfssl.com.