Space Force signs $1.25 million software pact with Integrate

News

Lisa Daigle Assistant Managing Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image courtesy U.S. Space Force SEATTLE. Software-integration startup Integrate won a $1.25 million contract from the U.S. Space Force to improve the Space Force's program-management software platform.

The recently announced $1.25 million Space Force contract tasks Integrate with providing the service with launch-mission management and coordination software.

John Conafay, CEO and co-founder of Integrate, said that the new contract will enable the Space Force to test the usefulness of Integrate’s mission-management platform as an enabler for the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) Tactically Responsive Space initiative and as a tool for coordinating the Space Systems Command’s programs.

The company's co-founders are both veterans: Conafay is a former specialist on the team supporting the Air Force’s Airborne Warning and Control System, while fellow co-founder and chief architect Paul Reesman was a four-tour Army Ranger.